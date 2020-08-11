Red Flag Warning issued August 11 at 12:12PM MDT until August 11 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which continues through 8 PM MDT today, and is in effect

from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…Gusty

Wind…and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds

will create erratic fire behavior.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….288.

In Northwest WY Fire Zones…286…415.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette…Teton.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY: From 12 to 16 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the low to mid 70s.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Dry thunderstorms possible over the southern half

of zones 288 and 416 this afternoon and early evening. Dry

thunderstorms possible in zones 286…288…414…415 and 416 on

Wednesday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.