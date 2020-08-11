Red Flag Warning issued August 11 at 12:12PM MDT until August 12 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which continues through 8 PM MDT today, and is in effect
from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…Gusty
Wind…and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds
will create erratic fire behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….288.
In Northwest WY Fire Zones…286…415.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…414…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette…Teton.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: From 12 to 16 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the low to mid 70s.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Dry thunderstorms possible over the southern half
of zones 288 and 416 this afternoon and early evening. Dry
thunderstorms possible in zones 286…288…414…415 and 416 on
Wednesday.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
