Red Flag Warning issued August 11 at 12:12PM MDT until August 12 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which continues through 8 PM today, and is in effect from
noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…Gusty
Wind…and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow
winds will create erratic fire behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…280…289…300.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln.
* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Dry thunderstorms possible in zones 277…279…
280…289 and 300 today.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 12 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Comments