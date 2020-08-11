Red Flag Warning issued August 11 at 12:12PM MDT until August 12 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which continues through 8 PM today, and is in effect from

noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…Gusty

Wind…and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow

winds will create erratic fire behavior.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zones…280…289…300.

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln.

* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Dry thunderstorms possible in zones 277…279…

280…289 and 300 today.

* HUMIDITY: 10 to 12 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.