Red Flag Warning issued August 11 at 12:12PM MDT until August 12 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which continues through 8 PM MDT today, and is in effect
from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…Gusty
Wind…and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds
will create erratic fire behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…283…285.
In North Central WY Fire Zones…281…287.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Johnson…Washakie.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Dry thunderstorms possible in zones 278 and 283
today. Dry thunderstorms possible in zones
278…281…283…285…and 287 on Wednesday.
* HUMIDITY: From 10 to 13 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
