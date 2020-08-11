Red Flag Warning issued August 11 at 12:35PM MDT until August 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…SECOND RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM

WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONE 410…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a second Red

Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is

in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch for

this period is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 covering the Upper Snake

River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH today,

increasing to 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH Wednesday.

The strongest winds both days are expected over the Arco Desert

and Mud Lake region.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…7 to 14 percent today, and 11 to 18 percent

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Any new or existing fires could spread rapidly due

to the dry and breezy conditions.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more

of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 MPH in the mountains, or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of at least 25 percent, without specific

rainfall criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.