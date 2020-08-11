Red Flag Warning issued August 11 at 12:35PM MDT until August 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 covering the Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.
* WINDS…West to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH,
strongest over Craters of the Moon.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…9 to 16 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any new or existing fires could spread rapidly due
to the dry and breezy conditions.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or
more of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 MPH in the mountains, or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of at least 25 percent, without specific
rainfall criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.