Red Flag Warning issued August 11 at 12:35PM MDT until August 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 covering the Middle Snake

River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.

* WINDS…West to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH,

strongest over Craters of the Moon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…9 to 16 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any new or existing fires could spread rapidly due

to the dry and breezy conditions.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or

more of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 MPH in the mountains, or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of at least 25 percent, without specific

rainfall criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.