Red Flag Warning issued August 11 at 12:35PM MDT until August 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…SECOND RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM

WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONE 476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a second Red

Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is

in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM Wednesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 476 covering the Lemhi and

Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…West to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH

today, increasing to 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH

Wednesday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…9 to 16 percent today, and 13 to 19 percent

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Any new or existing fires could spread rapidly due

to the dry and breezy conditions.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more

of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 MPH in the mountains, or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of at least 25 percent, without specific

rainfall criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.