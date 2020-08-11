Red Flag Warning issued August 11 at 12:35PM MDT until August 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…SECOND RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM
WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 476…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a second Red
Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is
in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM Wednesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 476 covering the Lemhi and
Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…West to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH
today, increasing to 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH
Wednesday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…9 to 16 percent today, and 13 to 19 percent
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Any new or existing fires could spread rapidly due
to the dry and breezy conditions.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more
of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 MPH in the mountains, or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of at least 25 percent, without specific
rainfall criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
Comments