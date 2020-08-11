Red Flag Warning issued August 11 at 4:54AM MDT until August 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 MPH both Tuesday and Wednesday,
with gusts up to 35 MPH Tuesday and 40 MPH Wednesday. The
strongest winds both days are expected over the Arco Desert
and Mud Lake region.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…8 to 15 percent Tuesday, and 11 to 18
percent Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Any new or existing fires could spread rapidly due to
the dry and breezy conditions.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or
more of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 MPH in the mountains, or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of at least 25 percent, without specific
rainfall criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
additional Red Flag Warnings for Wednesday.