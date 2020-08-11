Red Flag Warning issued August 11 at 4:54AM MDT until August 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River

Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire

Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…West to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30

MPH, strongest over the Craters of the Moon area and at upper

slopes and ridges over the eastern Central Mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…9 to 16 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any new or existing fires could spread rapidly due to

the dry and breezy conditions.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or

more of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 MPH in the mountains, or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of at least 25 percent, without specific

rainfall criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.