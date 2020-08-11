Red Flag Warning issued August 11 at 7:57PM MDT until August 12 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY…
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Gusty Wind will
create erratic fire behavior if any new fires starts on Wednesday
afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…280…289…300.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Southern Fremont…Southwest Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln.
* WIND: West to Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 8 to 13 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the 80s to near 90.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.