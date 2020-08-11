Red Flag Warning issued August 11 at 7:57PM MDT until August 12 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY…
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Gusty Wind will
create erratic fire behavior if any new fires start Wednesday.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….288.
In Northwest WY Fire Zones…286…415.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…414…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette…Teton.
* WIND: West to Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 11 to 15 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the 70s.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Dry thunderstorms possible in zones
286…288…414…415 and 416 on Wednesday.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.