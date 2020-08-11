Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 229 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles south of Red Canyon, which is 19 miles south of Lander, moving

east at 25 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Red Canyon around 235 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Atlantic City, Sinks

Canyon Campground, Big Sandy Campground and Lander Hunt Field.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.