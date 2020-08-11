Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 4:12PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms producing wind
gusts between 45 and 55 mph. Isolated gusts around 60 mph may
occur.
* WHERE…Central and Southern Wyoming. This includes Casper,
Riverton, Lander, Green River, Rock Springs, and Kemmerer. This
also includes Interstate 80 in Sweetwater county and Interstate
25 in Natrona county.
* WHEN…Through 700 PM.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strong wind gusts can occur with little
or no rainfall, and even without any lightning.
