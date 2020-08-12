Red Flag Warning issued August 12 at 1:01AM MDT until August 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Unseasonably

Warm Temperatures will create erratic fire behavior and new

fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zones…280…289…300.

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln.

* WIND: West to Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY: 8 to 13 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the 80s to near 90.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Dry thunderstorms possible this afternoon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.