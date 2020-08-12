Red Flag Warning issued August 12 at 12:34PM MDT until August 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire

Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is

in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any new or existing fires could spread rapidly due

to the dry and breezy conditions.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.

A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.