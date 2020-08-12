Red Flag Warning issued August 12 at 12:34PM MDT until August 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF
and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis
NF.
* TIMING…From 2PM MDT this afternoon through 9PM MDT this
evening.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in zone 476.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* LIGHTNING…Scattered thunderstorms with frequent lightning in
zone 413.
* IMPACTS…Any new or existing fires could spread rapidly due
to the dry and breezy conditions in zone 476.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.