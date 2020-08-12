Red Flag Warning issued August 12 at 12:34PM MDT until August 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF

and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis

NF.

* TIMING…From 2PM MDT this afternoon through 9PM MDT this

evening.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in zone 476.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* LIGHTNING…Scattered thunderstorms with frequent lightning in

zone 413.

* IMPACTS…Any new or existing fires could spread rapidly due

to the dry and breezy conditions in zone 476.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.