Red Flag Warning issued August 12 at 2:35AM MDT until August 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 2 PM

this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF.

* TIMING…From 2PM MDT this afernoon through 9PM MDT this

evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds

higher in and near shower and thunderstorm activity.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 17 percent.

* LIGHTNING…Scattered thunderstorms with frequent lightning.

* IMPACTS…Any new or existing fires could spread rapidly due

to the dry and breezy conditions.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.