Red Flag Warning issued August 12 at 2:35AM MDT until August 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 2 PM
this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF.
* TIMING…From 2PM MDT this afernoon through 9PM MDT this
evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds
higher in and near shower and thunderstorm activity.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 17 percent.
* LIGHTNING…Scattered thunderstorms with frequent lightning.
* IMPACTS…Any new or existing fires could spread rapidly due
to the dry and breezy conditions.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
Comments