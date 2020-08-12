Red Flag Warning issued August 12 at 2:35AM MDT until August 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and
Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any new or existing fires could spread rapidly due
to the dry and breezy conditions.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or
more of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 MPH in the mountains, or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of at least 25 percent, without specific
rainfall criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.