Red Flag Warning issued August 12 at 2:35AM MDT until August 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and

Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any new or existing fires could spread rapidly due

to the dry and breezy conditions.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or

more of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 MPH in the mountains, or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of at least 25 percent, without specific

rainfall criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.