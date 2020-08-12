Red Flag Warning issued August 12 at 8:44PM MDT until August 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty

Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zones…283…285…288.

In North Central WY Fire Zones…275…276…281…282…287.

In Northwest WY Fire Zones…286…415.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In North Central WY…Big Horn…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park

Washakie.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Teton.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Lows in the 50s to lower 60s in the lower

elevations. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.