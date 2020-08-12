Red Flag Warning issued August 12 at 8:44PM MDT until August 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty
Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…283…285…288.
In North Central WY Fire Zones…275…276…281…282…287.
In Northwest WY Fire Zones…286…415.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In North Central WY…Big Horn…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park
Washakie.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Teton.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Lows in the 50s to lower 60s in the lower
elevations. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.