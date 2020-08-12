Skip to Content
August 13, 2020 4:09 am
Red Flag Warning issued August 12 at 8:44PM MDT until August 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Gusty Winds
will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…280…289…300.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln.

* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 9 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Lows in the 50s to 60 degrees. Highs in the mid
80s to low 90s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

