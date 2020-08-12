Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 12:57PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms producing wind

gusts between 45 and 55 mph. Isolated gusts around 60 mph may

occur.

* WHERE…Northern and Central Wyoming. This also includes

Interstate 25 in Natrona and Johnson Counties, and Interstate 90

in Johnson County.

* WHEN…Through 800 PM MDT.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strong wind gusts can occur with little

or no rainfall, and even without any lightning.