Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 12:57PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms producing wind
gusts between 45 and 55 mph. Isolated gusts around 60 mph may
occur.
* WHERE…Northern and Central Wyoming. This also includes
Interstate 25 in Natrona and Johnson Counties, and Interstate 90
in Johnson County.
* WHEN…Through 800 PM MDT.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strong wind gusts can occur with little
or no rainfall, and even without any lightning.
