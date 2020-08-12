Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 12:57 pm

Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 12:57PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms producing wind
gusts between 45 and 55 mph. Isolated gusts around 60 mph may
occur.

* WHERE…Northern and Central Wyoming. This also includes
Interstate 25 in Natrona and Johnson Counties, and Interstate 90
in Johnson County.

* WHEN…Through 800 PM MDT.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strong wind gusts can occur with little
or no rainfall, and even without any lightning.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply