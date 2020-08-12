Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 4:38PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 437 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Saint Charles to Franklin.

Movement was east at 10 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Franklin, Saint Charles, Dingle, Paris,

Bloomington, Minnetonka Cave, Border Summit, Mapleton, Fish Haven and

Pegram.

Boaters can expect a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters

which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged

to seek safe harbor if possible.

If on or near Bear Lake, Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught

on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.