Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 4:40PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 440 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Afton to 6 miles southeast of Georgetown.

Movement was east at 20 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Smoot around 445 PM MDT.

Corral Creek Guard Station around 510 PM MDT.

Mount Coffin, Salt River Pass and Wyoming Peak around 515 PM MDT.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Riverton.