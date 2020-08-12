Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 6:02PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 601 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles northeast of Wayan, moving northeast at 35 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Palisades Reservoir.

Boaters can expect a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters

which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged

to seek safe harbor if possible.

If on or near Palisades Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are

likely.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.