Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 6:02PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 601 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles northeast of Wayan, moving northeast at 35 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Palisades Reservoir.
Boaters can expect a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters
which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged
to seek safe harbor if possible.
If on or near Palisades Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are
likely.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.
Comments