Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 6:18PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 617 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Alpine, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Alpine around 625 PM MDT.

Hoback around 645 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Alpine Airport.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Riverton.