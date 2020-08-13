Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 1:16AM MDT until August 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty
Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…280…289…300.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln.
* WIND: Southwest increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40
mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 7 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the 80s to around 90.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.