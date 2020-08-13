Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 2:33PM MDT until August 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…280…283…285…288…300.
In North Central WY Fire Zones…275…276…281…282…287.
In Northwest WY Fire Zones…286…415.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…414…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In North Central WY…Big Horn…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park
Washakie.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette…Teton.
* WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 8 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 80s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.