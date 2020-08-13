Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 7:41PM MDT until August 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Gusty Winds
will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 7 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Zones 277/278: Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
Zones 279/289: Lows in the low to mid 50s. Highs
in the low to mid 80s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.