Red Flag Warning issued August 17 at 12:22PM MDT until August 18 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon

to 10 PM MDT Tuesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…Lightning with scattered thunderstorms can overwhelm

initial attack forces for wild fire fighting with numerous

starts. Strong thunderstorm outflow can make fire spread

direction and spread rate too hazardous for fire control

efforts.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Frequent lightning with around 40 percent

coverage of thunderstorms.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Erratic thunderstorm outflow wind up to 60 mph

is possible.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.