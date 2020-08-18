Red Flag Warning issued August 18 at 2:04AM MDT until August 18 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS
EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 411…
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM
MDT THIS EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FIRE WEATHER ZONES
475 AND 476…
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM
MDT THIS EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FIRE WEATHER ZONE
422…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon
today to 10 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF.
* IMPACTS…Lightning with scattered thunderstorms can overwhelm
initial attack forces for wild fire fighting with numerous
starts. Strong thunderstorm outflow can make fire spread
direction and spread rate too hazardous for fire control
efforts.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Erratic thunderstorm outflow wind up to 60 mph
is possible.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
