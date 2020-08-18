Red Flag Warning issued August 18 at 2:04AM MDT until August 18 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS

EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 411…

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM

MDT THIS EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FIRE WEATHER ZONES

475 AND 476…

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM

MDT THIS EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FIRE WEATHER ZONE

422…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon

today to 10 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and

Snake River Range/Targhee NF.

* IMPACTS…Lightning with scattered thunderstorms can overwhelm

initial attack forces for wild fire fighting with numerous

starts. Strong thunderstorm outflow can make fire spread

direction and spread rate too hazardous for fire control

efforts.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Erratic thunderstorm outflow wind up to 60 mph

is possible.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.