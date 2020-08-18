Red Flag Warning issued August 18 at 2:26PM MDT until August 18 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS
EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 411…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR
SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 411…
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM
MDT THIS EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FIRE WEATHER ZONES
475 AND 476…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR
SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 476…
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM
MDT THIS EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FIRE WEATHER ZONE
422…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has continued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms in this area, and has issued
a Red Flag Warning for more scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday,
which is in effect from noon to 6 PM MDT.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River
Range/Challis NF.
* IMPACTS…Lightning with scattered thunderstorms can overwhelm
initial attack forces for wild fire fighting with numerous
starts. Strong thunderstorm outflow can make fire spread
direction and spread rate too hazardous for fire control
efforts.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Erratic thunderstorm outflow wind up to 60 mph
is possible.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms with frequent lightning
and little rain.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.