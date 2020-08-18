Red Flag Warning issued August 18 at 2:26PM MDT until August 19 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has continued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms in this area, and has issued

a Red Flag Warning for more scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday,

which is in effect from noon to 6 PM MDT.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River

Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…Lightning with scattered thunderstorms can overwhelm

initial attack forces for wild fire fighting with numerous

starts. Strong thunderstorm outflow can make fire spread

direction and spread rate too hazardous for fire control

efforts.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Erratic thunderstorm outflow wind up to 60 mph

is possible.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms with frequent lightning

and little rain.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.