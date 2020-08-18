Red Flag Warning issued August 18 at 3:43AM MDT until August 18 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 10 PM MDT this

evening.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Widely Scattered

Dry and Wet Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds,

will cause erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Northwest WY…Fire Weather Zone 415.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In North Central WY…Park…Teton.

* WIND: West to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Gusts around 50 mph near any thunderstorms.

* THUNDERSTORMS: A mixture of dry and wet thunderstorms have the

potential to overwhelm initial attack forces on lightning caused

wildfires. The strong and erratic thunderstorm winds can cause

the fire to spread quickly, and in different directions.

* HUMIDITY: Around 15 percent in the valleys and around 20 percent

in the mountains.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 80s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.