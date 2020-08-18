Red Flag Warning issued August 18 at 3:43AM MDT until August 18 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 10 PM MDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Widely Scattered
Dry and Wet Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds,
will cause erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Northwest WY…Fire Weather Zone 415.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Park…Teton.
* WIND: West to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Gusts around 50 mph near any thunderstorms.
* THUNDERSTORMS: A mixture of dry and wet thunderstorms have the
potential to overwhelm initial attack forces on lightning caused
wildfires. The strong and erratic thunderstorm winds can cause
the fire to spread quickly, and in different directions.
* HUMIDITY: Around 15 percent in the valleys and around 20 percent
in the mountains.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 80s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
