Red Flag Warning issued August 18 at 9:33AM MDT until August 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Widely Scattered
Dry and Wet Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds
will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Northwest WY…Fire Weather Zone 415.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Park…Teton.
* WIND: West to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Gusts from 40 to 50 mph possible near any thunderstorms.
* THUNDERSTORMS: A mixture of dry and wet thunderstorms have the
potential to overwhelm initial attack forces on lightning
caused wildfires. The strong and erratic thunderstorm winds can
cause the fire to spread quickly, and in different directions.
* HUMIDITY: Around 15 percent in the valleys and around 20 percent
in the mountains.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 80s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.