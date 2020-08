Red Flag Warning issued August 18 at 9:57PM MDT until August 19 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR

SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 476…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River

Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…Lightning with scattered thunderstorms can overwhelm

initial attack forces for wild fire fighting with numerous

starts. Strong thunderstorm outflow can make fire spread

direction and spread rate too hazardous for fire control

efforts.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Erratic thunderstorm outflow wind up to 60 mph

is possible.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms with frequent

lightning and little rain.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.