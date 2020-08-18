Red Flag Warning issued August 18 at 9:57PM MDT until August 19 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 411…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF.
* IMPACTS…Lightning with scattered thunderstorms can overwhelm
initial attack forces for wild fire fighting with numerous
starts. Strong thunderstorm outflow can make fire spread
direction and spread rate too hazardous for fire control
efforts.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Erratic thunderstorm outflow wind up to 60 mph
is possible.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms with frequent
lightning and little rain.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.