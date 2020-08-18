Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 10:46PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 1044 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a a line of showers near

Arimo, or near Lava Hot Springs. This storm is moving east north

east at 10 to 15 mph. Moderate to strong outflow winds in excess of

40 mph will be possible with this storm. These winds will likely

reduce visibilities temporarily due to blowing dust. This can also

make driving difficult.

Locations impacted include…

McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, Inkom, Downey, Arimo, Virginia,

Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Oxford, Hawkins Reservoir and Malad Pass.