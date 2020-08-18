Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 5:48PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 547 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge, which is 24 miles southwest of

Farson, moving east at 15 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge around 600 PM MDT.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Riverton.