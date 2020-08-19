Heat Advisory issued August 19 at 3:32AM MDT until August 19 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Temperatures of 93 to 99 expected each afternoon.
Overnight low temperatures may not drop below 65 degrees in some
areas.
* WHERE…Hailey, Shoshone, Burley, American Falls, Aberdeen,
Malad, Preston, Lava Hot Springs, Pocatello, Chubbuck,
Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Rigby, Rexburg, Idaho National
Laboratory, Arco, Mackay, Challis, and surrounding areas.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Continued hot temperatures over a multiple day
period, with only moderate overnight relief, may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Temperatures will back off a few degrees
starting Thursday with better overnight recovery, providing
some relief.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.