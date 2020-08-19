Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued August 19 at 1:41PM MDT until August 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for low humidity and gusty wind, which is in effect from
2 PM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.

* TIMING…Wind will start increasing during the morning with peak
fire danger from mid-afternoon until around 6 pm.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Wind of this strength, combined with humidity this
low, can bring a wild fire’s intensity to extremes and rapid
spread due to the wind speed. New fires can develop rapidly.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

National Weather Service

