Red Flag Warning issued August 19 at 5:55PM MDT until August 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.

* TIMING…Wind will start increasing during the morning with

peak fire danger from mid-afternoon until around 6 pm.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Wind of this strength, combined with humidity this

low, can bring a wild fire’s intensity to extremes and rapid

spread due to the wind speed. New fires can develop rapidly.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.