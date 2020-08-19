Special Weather Statement issued August 19 at 4:49PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Widely scattered showers thunderstorms producing wind
gusts between 40 and 50 mph. Small hail will also be possible
with some storms.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and North Central Wyoming.
This includes Cody, Powell, Lovell, and Greybull. In
Yellowstone National Park this includes the West Entrance, Old
Faithful, Lake Yellowstone, the Northeast and the East
Entrances.
* WHEN…Through 630 PM.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Brief heavy rain may occur with stronger
storms.
