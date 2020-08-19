Special Weather Statement issued August 19 at 6:11PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 608 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a couple of thunderstorms
approaching the Island Park area, moving east north east at 15 to
20 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph, small hail, and brief moderate to heavy
rain will be possible with this storm.
Please use caution if boating on local lakes and reservoirs. Gusty
winds can create dangerous waves. Lightning is dangerous. Get off
the reservoirs and seek shelter.
Locations impacted include…
Idmon, Henrys Lake, Island Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds
Lodge, Macks Inn, Kilgore, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir,
Sheridan Reservoir, Harriman State Park, Red Rock Pass, Ashton Hill,
Mesa Falls State Park and Big Springs.
