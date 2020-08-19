Special Weather Statement issued August 19 at 6:11PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 608 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a couple of thunderstorms

approaching the Island Park area, moving east north east at 15 to

20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph, small hail, and brief moderate to heavy

rain will be possible with this storm.

Please use caution if boating on local lakes and reservoirs. Gusty

winds can create dangerous waves. Lightning is dangerous. Get off

the reservoirs and seek shelter.

Locations impacted include…

Idmon, Henrys Lake, Island Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds

Lodge, Macks Inn, Kilgore, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir,

Sheridan Reservoir, Harriman State Park, Red Rock Pass, Ashton Hill,

Mesa Falls State Park and Big Springs.