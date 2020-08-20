Red Flag Warning issued August 20 at 8:23AM MDT until August 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.
* TIMING…Wind will start increasing during the morning with
peak fire danger from mid-afternoon until around 6 pm.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…Wind of this strength, combined with humidity this
low, can bring a wild fire’s intensity to extremes and rapid
spread due to the wind speed. New fires can develop rapidly.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.