Special Weather Statement issued August 22 at 2:37PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

The following message is transmitted in collaboration with the Wyoming

Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the

Wyoming Department of Health.

WHAT…Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.

WHERE…Western and Central Wyoming.

WHEN…Until 300 PM Sunday August 23.

IMPACTS…Heavy smoke from wildfires in CA/CO/ID/OR has been

observed across portions of western and central Wyoming. Very

little change is expected in the overall pattern through the

weekend. So, smoky conditions may persist until at least Monday

morning.

HEALTH INFORMATION…It is recommended by the Wyoming Department

of Health that the elderly, young children, and individuals with

respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and

minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is

made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter

and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although

these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the

Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid

prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions.

CURRENT CONDITIONS…The Wyoming Department of Environmental

Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality

data for Wyoming’s monitoring stations and health effects

information to help the public interpret current conditions.

Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be

found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/