Alerts

At 355 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Red Canyon, which is 10 miles south of Lander, moving east at 30 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Red Canyon around 405 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Sinks Canyon

Campground.