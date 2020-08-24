Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 3:43PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 342 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line

extending from 10 miles northeast of Bondurant to 8 miles northeast

of Palisades Reservoir. Movement was north at 10 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Teton Pass around 430 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Granite Creek

Campground, Teton County Fairgrounds, Kozy Campground, Alpine

Airport, Hoback Campground and Jackson National Fish Hatchery.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.