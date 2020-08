Alerts

At 658 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms in

northern Nevada and Utah. The storms were moving northeast at 20

mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with the

thunderstorms.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, Oakley Reservoir, Oakley, Albion, Juniper, Elba, Almo, Mt

Harrison, City Of Rocks, Sweetzer Summit, Idahome, Bostetter Ranger

Station, Sublett Reservoir and Bridge.